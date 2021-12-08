Two avalanches were triggered in the left gully at Tuckerman Ravine Sunday.
A skier triggered a “shallow soft slab avalanche” near the top of the left gully around noon, according to a Mount Washington Avalanche Center news release. He had climbed up with another skier and prepared with avalanche beacons, shovels and probes.
The skier was caught and carried a short distance, which triggered a second avalanche. The skier was carried 800 vertical feet, but was unharmed and landed on top of the snow at the mouth of the gully, according to the release.
Another skier was halfway up the gully transitioning from climbing to skiing when hit by the avalanches.
“The skier was carried downhill 450 vertical feet, hitting exposed rocks along the way with serious injuries,” the release reads.
The person was on top of the snow with serious injuries and needed to be carried down the mountain.
The rescue effort involved nine people and took five hours.
According to the center, the avalanche involved 20 to 26 inches of snow at the highest point.
“The avalanche was large enough to bury, injure, or kill a person and encompassed a medium-sized portion of the whole slide path,” the release reads. “Early season excitement, limited terrain to ski, solo skiing, shallow snowpack with rock filled run-outs, poor visibility and recent wind drifted snow are all factors that contributed to this unfortunate event.”.