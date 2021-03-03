Power outages remain for thousands across New Hampshire after Tuesdays wind storm.
Eversource reported 3,919 customers without power just before 10 a.m. This includes 483 in Portsmouth, where crews are expected to be working well into Thursday afternoon, according to its website.
“The outage on Middle Street is a challenge due to six broken poles that came down as the result of a very large tree falling into the road. Line and tree crews will work through the night here in Portsmouth and across the state until all our customers have their power back,” the utility wrote on Twitter at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported 1,734 outages just after 10 a.m. A major outage in Jackson (919 customers) is expected to be restored by noon Wednesday.
The company restored power to more than 500 overnight.
“Fresh crews from Vermont helping the final push today,” the company wrote on Twitter. “Largest outage affecting 900+ in Jackson expected back on by noon. Dozens of smaller outages remain. Expect full restoration this evening.”
Liberty Utilities reported zero outages and Unitil reported two in Hampton and 27 in Exeter.