Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos

Trees bend due to strong winds as Hurricane Fiona hits Providenciales island, Turks and Caicos archipelago, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video Tuesday.

 CARLA NELMS NEIDIGH @SCARWARTZ

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico/SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Hurricane Fiona bore down on Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a powerful Category 3 storm, slamming the Caribbean archipelago with heavy rains and life-threatening flooding after cutting a path of destruction through the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

U.S. officials said on Tuesday the storm had claimed four lives in Puerto Rico. A fifth person was killed in Guadeloupe earlier in the week.