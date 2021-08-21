The National Weather Service predicts Hurricane Henri will make landfall on Sunday evening, with the storm’s worst impacts on Long Island in New York, and hitting Connecticut, Rhode Island, and the south coast of Massachusetts. Henri is expected to weaken into a tropical depression by the time it reaches New Hampshire.
Hurricane Henri is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by the time the storm system hits New Hampshire, but Granite Staters are urged to prepare for rain — especially in the southwest corner of the state.
The National Weather Service said Henri had strengthened into a hurricane by 11 a.m. Saturday.
New Hampshire is not expected to see the worst of the storm. Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings.
“With a situation like this where there is a of of uncertainty and quick changes, just try to stay abreast, so you can make those safe choices,” advised National Weather Service meteorologist Mikki Becker.
Becker said most of New Hampshire will see rain from Henri starting Sunday morning in southern New Hampshire, and said to expect winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour, with some gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
The storm will move across New Hampshire late Sunday and through Monday.
Southwest New Hampshire is expected to see the heaviest rain, Becker said, with another band of heavy rain moving across the White Mountains.
The two to three inches of rain in southwest New Hampshire comes on top of the 20 inches of rain the area saw in July, Becker noted, which resulted in flash flooding and washouts. Becker said there was the potential for more flash flooding in the area.
Central and eastern New Hampshire, including Nashua, Manchester, Concord and Portsmouth will see less rain, Becker said — between an inch to one-and-a-half inches.
Becker said there is also potential for flooding on the coast, with the storm coming around the full moon, at high astronomical tide.
Utility companies are bracing for the storm.
“With the ground already completely saturated with rain, peak winds associated with Henri have the potential to pull whole trees over and cause significant damage to the areas in New England hit hardest by the storm,” Unitil Media Relations Manager Alec O’Meara said in a statement.
Eversource spokesman William Hinkle said crews started cutting low-hanging branches that could take down powerlines on Friday, and said the company was lining up workers from other utility companies around the contry
“We’ll have hundreds of line tree and service workers stationed in New Hampshire,” Hinkle said. “We’re preparing for strong winds and sig impacts from Henri as it approaches the state.”