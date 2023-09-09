FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Lee churns towards the Caribbean after intensifying into a major storm

A composite image shows Hurricane Lee churning towards the Caribbean after intensifying into a major storm on Friday.

 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/Handout REUTERS

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Lee, a powerful Category 3 storm, was expected to move well north of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands this weekend but could cause dangerous beach conditions on the East Coast beginning on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

Lee, located about 310 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, was packing winds of 115 mph, the forecaster said. The storm was moving west-northwest at 10 mph, but “gradual restrengthening” was possible in the next two days, the center said.