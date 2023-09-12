Hurricane Lee remained a large and powerful Category 3 hurricane in the open Atlantic early Tuesday, but the risk of landfall has increased. The National Hurricane Center has now included parts of Cape Cod and Maine in its extended "cone of concern" and forecasts the storm to hit Nova Scotia this weekend.

By then, Lee is expected to be transitioning into a nontropical storm and weakening, but its wind field will probably be broadening. There is at least some risk of wind and coastal impacts for parts of the northeastern United States and especially in southeastern Canada.