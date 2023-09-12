Hurricane Lee remained a large and powerful Category 3 hurricane in the open Atlantic early Tuesday, but the risk of landfall has increased. The National Hurricane Center has now included parts of Cape Cod and Maine in its extended "cone of concern" and forecasts the storm to hit Nova Scotia this weekend.
By then, Lee is expected to be transitioning into a nontropical storm and weakening, but its wind field will probably be broadening. There is at least some risk of wind and coastal impacts for parts of the northeastern United States and especially in southeastern Canada.
Lee became the Atlantic Ocean's first Category 5 hurricane of the season on Friday morning, with peak winds estimated at 165 mph. It rapidly weakened as quickly as it intensified, gradually regaining major hurricane status over the weekend.
Lee is flanked by Hurricane Margot, which is 1,000 miles to the east and set to drift aimlessly over the open ocean. By late in the week, a third system to watch may grow into a tropical storm or hurricane named Nigel and push west-northwest across the Atlantic.
Mid-September is historically the peak of hurricane season, and, technically speaking, if the season ended now, it would still stack up within the range of average. But we're only at the halfway point, and, in line with preseason forecasts, it's shaping up to be the eighth extra-active hurricane season in a row.
Where is Hurricane Lee now?
As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lee had winds of 115 mph. That put it just above the threshold for Category 3 strength, qualifying it as a major hurricane. It was about 575 miles south of Bermuda and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph.
It has hovered around the same strength for nearly 36 hours. While normally it could strengthen, thanks to record-warm sea surface temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, the hurricane has factors working against it. That includes disruptive upper-level winds that could knock its circulation off kilter and a dry air that is occasionally worked into the circulation.
The greatest impediments to Lee's strengthening, however, have been changes in its internal structure. Generally speaking, a hurricane is anchored around an eyewall, or a doughnut of extreme winds and tall thunderstorms surrounding its eye. In the case of Lee, however, several partial or messy "eyewall-replacement cycles" have shown up in the past couple of days. That means an outer eyewall has formed around a decaying inner eyewall. Each time that happens, the wind field expands but then diminishes a bit.
So long as messy eyewall-replacement cycles continue, Lee won't be able to strengthen beyond its current intensity.
What's next for Lee
Lee is expected to maintain Category 3 strength for another day or so and then slowly weaken. Its large size (with an eyewall 80 miles wide) will allow it to churn up cooler ocean waters from below, hastening the easing of intensity. It will probably also begin to see the effects of stronger high-altitude winds, which will negatively impact its structure.
Lee is forecast to be steered between a forcefield-like, clockwise-spinning high-pressure ridge over the Atlantic, and an approaching low-pressure trough spinning counterclockwise over the eastern United States. There's increasing potential for the trough to capture Lee and tug it west. That bolsters the risk of land impacts.
Where to expect impacts from Lee
Bermuda can expect a few hours of tropical storm conditions late Thursday into early Friday as Lee's center passes roughly 200 miles to the west. Squally weather, with downpours and gusts in the 35- to 50-mph range, are likely. As of midmorning Tuesday, a tropical storm watch has been issued for Bermuda.
Southern New England may be fringed with some of the western rain bands of Lee on Saturday, with possible wind gusts of 40 mph or greater on outer Cape Cod. There would be risk of a high rip current. There would be greater impacts if Lee's predicted track continues to shift west.
Maine, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia may face more direct impacts, with winds in the higher-end tropical storm to low-end hurricane range. A storm surge, especially east of Lee's center, could affect Nova Scotia. Heavy or even flooding rains may be an issue, too, and rip currents and rough surf are guarantees.
By then, Lee is expected to begin morphing into a nontropical system, deriving energy from the jet stream. That means its winds will weaken but the overall wind field will expand. That increases the danger of a storm surge in Canada. Waters may reach 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels.