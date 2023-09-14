US-NEWS-WEA-LEE-MCT

Hurricane Lee is projected to head toward New England and Canada.

 NHC

Coastal New England and Canada braced themselves for Hurricane Lee on Thursday as the large storm continued its move to the north, while attention also turned to a tropical depression expected to form within the next day or so.

Hurricane Lee’s wind field had expanded Thursday, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 90 miles from Lee’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 310 miles as of Thursday afternoon.