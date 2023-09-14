Coastal New England and Canada braced themselves for Hurricane Lee on Thursday as the large storm continued its move to the north, while attention also turned to a tropical depression expected to form within the next day or so.
Hurricane Lee’s wind field had expanded Thursday, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 90 miles from Lee’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 310 miles as of Thursday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the low-pressure system forecast to become a tropical depression is expected to move west-northwest to northwest across the central Atlantic at 10 to 15 mph, according to the latest forecast.
Its odds of developing stayed at 90% over the next two to seven days as of 2 p.m. Eastern time Thursday.
Tropical storm and storm surge warnings went into effect for coastal New England as Lee moved toward the region.
A hurricane watch is in place for the coast of northern Maine to the Canadian border, and most of coastal New England is under a tropical storm warning, including Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. There is also a storm surge watch for Cape Cod and Nantucket with forecasters predicting between 2 and 4 feet.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a weakening Margot was barely clinging to hurricane status, though its top winds had increased to 80 mph as of 11 a.m. Thursday, 5 mph over the minimum threshold for a Category 1 hurricane.
Margot was forecast to downgrade to a tropical storm later Thursday as it continues to meander in a clockwise loop in the open waters of the western-central Atlantic.
Hurricane Lee has weakened to a Category 1 storm with sustained wind speeds of 85 mph and continues to arc northward, accelerating on a trajectory that will carry it along the eastern seaboard of the United States.
Forecasters said Lee will approach the coast of New England and Canada on Friday and Saturday. The National Hurricane Center said coastal New England could see tropical storm conditions starting Friday night. Hurricane conditions will be possible in areas of the southernmost parts of Maine Saturday.
Forecasters expect 1 to 4 inches of rain across portions of eastern New England into New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, with the potential for localized urban flooding and flooding in streams.
Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli of WFLA-TV in Tampa posted on social media that “the biggest impact from these large fast-moving systems ... is huge waves and substantial surge.” He shared a map indicating potential wave heights of 10 feet along the south shore of Long Island and 16 feet on Cape Cod.
Forecasters said “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” were expected to move north along much of the coast and to Atlantic Canada in the next few days. The National Weather Service Miami said Wednesday night that the risk of rip currents at beaches in Palm Beach County and Broward County could increase later this week and over the weekend as Lee’s swells move into the area from the north.
Bermuda could see up to 2 inches of rain Thursday into Friday, forecasters said.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Lee was about 230 miles west-southwest of Bermuda and 710 miles south of Nantucket, Mass., moving north at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Last week, Lee went through exceptionally rapid intensification, vaulting from a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph early Thursday to a dangerous Category 5 storm with 165 mph winds in just 24 hours.
The hurricane center said the eastern U.S., islands in the far eastern Caribbean, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda were all experiencing swells from Lee as of Wednesday night. The swells were beginning to reach Atlantic Canada as well.
Lee is expected to move over cooler sea temperatures left in the wake of Hurricane Franklin later in the week, and forecasters are expecting some slow weakening over the next few days. Still, forecasters said Lee will be a “very large and dangerous hurricane” this weekend.
The season officially runs through Nov. 30. The next named storm will be Nigel.