 National Hurricane Center/TNS

Hurricane Lee, now a Category 3 storm with 115 mph sustained winds, is expected to make a sharp turn north in the next few days, the National Hurricane Center said.

The National Hurricane Center said it may begin issuing advisories for Bermuda later Tuesday as Lee begins to slowly move closer. It is expected to trek west of the island this week.