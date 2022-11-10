A general view shows the storm tides before the expected arrival of tropical storm Nicole in Volusia County

A general view shows the storm tides at Daytona Beach, before the expected arrival of tropical storm Nicole, in Volusia County, Florida, U.S. November 5, 2022, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. 

 ERIC LIEBMAN/TWITTER/VIA REUTERS

MIAMI  - Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday shortly after making landfall on Florida's east coast, barreling ashore with a brew of heavy downpours and fierce winds.

Some 215,000 homes and businesses across Florida's Atlantic coast were without power on Thursday morning, after the storm, packing 75 mph (120 kph) winds, made landfall at 3 a.m EST (0800 GMT) along the east coast north of Miami as a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.