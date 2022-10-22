MEXICO CITY - Hurricane Roslyn intensified to a powerful Category 4 storm on Saturday and was expected to keep strengthening as it churned toward tourist zones along Mexico's Pacific coast with expected landfall by Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Roslyn was forecast to pick up strength as it moves parallel to the southwestern coast of Mexico through midday Saturday before making landfall along the coast of Nayarit state Sunday morning, bringing damaging winds and a major storm surge, the NHC said.