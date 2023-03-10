Ice Castles

Tucked away in Lincoln, New Hampshire is an acre-sized Ice Castle. The castle is open for a few weeks in the winter and is illuminated at night, turning the ice into a light show. The castle features a small and large slides, a fountain, tunnels, towers and frozen thrones.

 Michelle Williams/Masslive

There’s still time to see the Ice Castles in New Hampshire.

Typically the season is over by St. Patrick’s Day but for the first time, Ice Castles announced it’d be open on the holiday, complete with serving Guinness and Irish Coffee.