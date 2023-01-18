BIZ-ICE-CASTLES-NEW-HAMPSHIRE-DELAYS-28-MLV.jpg

Tucked away in Lincoln, New Hampshire is an acre-sized Ice Castle. The castle is open for a few weeks in the winter and is illuminated at night, turning the ice into a light show. The castle features a small and large slides, a fountain, tunnels, towers and frozen thrones.

Revelers of the icy “winter phenomenon” known as Ice Castles in Woodstock, New Hampshire, will have to put their plans on hold.

The company announced earlier this week that warm weather is postponing the season’s opening for later in January or early February, according to news reports. The opening was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, but NBC Boston reported that the company said work remained to create the numerous ice slides, caverns, tunnels and sleigh rides.

