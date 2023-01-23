BIZ-ICE-CASTLES-NEW-HAMPSHIRE-DELAYS-25-MLV.jpg

The winter amusement park Ice Castles New Hampshire is opening on Friday, Jan. 27, the company announced.

The popular winter destination in North Woodstock, which features a frozen bar with winter-themed alcoholic beverages called the Polar Pub and other attractions such as numerous ice slides, caverns, tunnels and sleigh rides, had trouble opening earlier in the month due to warm weather.