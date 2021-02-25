The Great Lakes and other bodies of water are wintertime havens for outdoor recreation. Ice fishing, hockey, snowmobiling and hiking are great ways to enjoy the winter, but they come with risks. Knowing those risks and understanding how to mitigate their dangers make these activities more fun and much safer.
Thinning and displaced ice have led to fatalities and rescues in the past two weeks.
The danger of going out on the ice is the risk of falling through. Ice has to be at least four inches thick to be safe to walk on. For those who take a snowmobile out on the ice, eight inches is a minimum to be safe, and if you are going to drive a car, at least 10 to 12 inches of ice is considered safe.
Some recent incidents include:
- On Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl drowned while attempting to rescue her brother who fell through an icy lake in Ohio
- On Monday, a 44-year-old man was found dead in an icy reservoir in Massachusetts.
- On Sunday, a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead after falling through ice on Lake Champlain in Vermont
- On Feb. 18, a 17-year-old girl drowned after falling through ice on a pond in Oklahoma.
- On Feb. 16, a 77-year-old woman died after falling through ice on a lake in Idaho.
- On Feb. 14, a 10-year-old boy died on a Tennessee pond while helping his sister.
Another danger is that people can become stranded when ice drifts away from shore. If the wind is offshore or blowing from land to lake, it can cause ice sheets to break away from the shoreline, becoming an ice floe. It can happen even when temperatures are freezing and ice is thick.
People have become stranded on ice floes twice in the past week on the Great Lakes. On Sunday, seven adults and three children became stranded on a sheet of ice that broke away from the shoreline at Edgewater Park in Cleveland. The ice floe they were on had drifted almost a mile from shore before they were rescued.
That afternoon, off Georgian Bay, Ontario, two hikers were stranded after a piece of ice broke away from the shore and drifted about two miles into the bay. They were rescued by a helicopter deployed by the Ontario Provincial Police. There were no reported injuries in either event.
In Cleveland that morning, the wind direction was out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Several hours of offshore winds put enough pressure on the ice field to lead to several large cracks along the Lake Erie shoreline near Cleveland. The same scenario played out on Georgian Bay.
Wind speed also plays an important role in breaking up the ice cover. The stronger the wind, the more force it produces on the ice pack and the more water it sends under the ice pack to break it up.
Last week, as Lake Erie began its rapid freeze, the winds came out of the northeast for a couple of days, driving the ice pack toward the western end of the lake. This past weekend and into this week, strong winds reversed direction to the southwest and west, gusting over 20 mph for the past five days, and over 40 mph on two of the last three days. Most of the ice pack broke up, with only the far downwind end of the lake near Buffalo having a dense, immovable ice pack.
A thin ice layer may have contributed to such a rapid ice breakup on Lake Erie over the past few days, increasing danger for those who venture onto the ice on the Great Lakes.
In January, Lake Erie had about 3% ice cover, one of the lowest values since 1973, when records started.
In the past couple of weeks, the weather pattern flipped and produced an exceptionally cold Arctic outbreak across the region when Lake Erie usually sees its greatest seasonal increase in ice cover. It was the perfect timing for the lake to almost froze over (ice reached 86%) in a matter of days.
That flash freeze did not produce a thick ice cover, but rather a relatively thin layer. It does not take much force from the wind to crack such thin ice.
One of the best ways to stay safe on ice is to monitor local National Weather Service forecasts and additional information on ice conditions.
In recent days, the National Weather Service office in Cleveland has warned people to be careful on ice.
- - -
The Washington Post's Jason Samenow contributed to this report.