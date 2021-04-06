CENTER HARBOR – In a more than century-old tradition, “ice out” was declared Monday afternoon on Lake Winnipesaukee, signaling the unofficial start of the tourism season.
Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation in Gilford wrote on his business’ Facebook page Monday that ice out arrived at 4:42 p.m.
“There was still ice in the Center Harbor area as of 9 this morning and took most of the day with the North wind to break it up,” he wrote, adding that “There is still ice on the lake as shown in the pictures but it does not hinder the MV Mt Washington if it wanted to sail this afternoon. Welcome to Spring in NH. Sorry about the quality of the photos. It was very windy therefore pretty turbulent.”
Emerson’s announcement prompted dozens of responses, including from Joanne Campbell Walsh, who said “Our boat is prepped and ready to go! Woo hoo! It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”
With boats soon expected to be out, Glen Schadlick posed the obvious follow-up: “Here come the ‘Does anyone know where to get gas’ questions.”
According to winnipesaukee.com, more than 200 people participated in its 2021 ice out contest, with three picking April 5, and one coming within an hour and 27 minutes -- early -- of Emerson’s declared time.
All three guessers have won the choice of an item from the winnipesaukee.com store.
In addition to being the time the Mount Washington can begin to operate – there was no update Tuesday on the boat's website when it would begin the 2021 season – ice out is when “many islanders regain water access to their cottages,” said winnipesaukee.com.
While the date of ice out “has been observed and recorded for over 135 years,” the website acknowledged that “The setting of the exact date and time is non-scientific and is now determined by an observer in a small plane from Emerson Aviation that flies over the lake several times a day.”
Ice out has occurred as early as March 18 – in 2016 – and as late as May 12, in 1888, winnipesaukee.com said.
Ice out 2020 arrived one day later, on April 6, than 2021.
In its history, ice out has been declared only five times in March, and only 13 times in May.