The National Weather Service is warning that an ice storm will pummel northern New Hampshire, causing treacherous driving conditions and possible power outages, from Saturday evening into Sunday evening.
A winter storm warning was posted for portions of Coos County starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, with total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a third of an inch expected. “Travel could be nearly impossible,” the NWS warning states.
Portions of Coos and Carroll counties are under a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Southern parts of the state will get only rain, according to the weather service.
Jennifer Harper, New Hampshire’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a news release that freezing rain up north will cause hazardous travel conditions until Sunday evening. And the heavy mixed precipitation could make power outages and tree damage likely, officials said.
Officials are advising travelers to visit ReadyNH.gov for information about stocking an emergency kit.
Other reminders for travelers:
• Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
• Do not crowd plows or emergency crews.
• Before traveling, clear all snow and ice off your car, including roof, around lights and license plates.
• Bridges, overpasses and exposed road areas are most prone to icy conditions.
If you do lose power, contact your local electricity provider:
Eversource: 1-800-662-7764
Liberty Utilities: 1-855-349-9455
NH Electric Co-Op: 1-800-343-6432
Unitil: 1-888-301-7700
