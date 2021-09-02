Ida pounded the northeast overnight with tornado warnings on Cape Cod — a twister in New Jersey — and epic flooding from New York to New Hampshire that has caused at least nine deaths.
"Take cover now!" the National Weather Service said past midnight for a tornado warning near Falmouth.
The torrential rain has also triggered flash-flood warnings this morning for Worcester to Middlesex, Suffolk, Essex and Plymouth counties. New York City and New Jersey issued emergency declarations last night.
"Pray for NY," one person tweeted.
In Greater Boston, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Billerica, Beverly and Marlboro are also on the flooding watch list.
The National Weather Service alert states between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen already just after 10 p.m. Wednesday. But, "additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly."
The weather service said be especially wary of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses "as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas."
And, "Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding."
Basically, all of the region is facing the possibility of flash flooding. Lowell, Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen, Billerica, Chelmsford, Andover, Dracut, Tewksbury, North Andover, Burlington, Wilmington, Westford, Acton, Concord, Newburyport, Amesbury, North Reading, Bedford and Ipswich were added to the list just after 11 p.m.
Mariners are being told to be on the lookout for "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts" off Cape Cod near Martha's Vineyard.
New York City is also reporting an epic drenching — with 3.15 inches of rain falling in Central Park in just one hour. Nine deaths, as of this morning, are being linked to the flooding in the city.
The weather service stated "A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Metro New York City. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!"
A tornado was also spotted in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.