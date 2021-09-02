The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped more than 4 inches of rain in some spots, but New Hampshire dodged a bullet.
No significant flash flooding issues were reported during the storm, which wrapped up early Thursday morning after delivering a soaking rainfall.
Forecasters said 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across much of southern New Hampshire, but some locations picked up even more.
Hudson recorded as much as 4.24 inches, but the town escaped unscathed.
“We had absolutely no issues at all,” Hudson Police Chief William Avery said.
The only area where some water crossed the roadway was on Central Street near Benson Park, but Avery said it receded “very quickly.”
“All of our normal places where we get flooding, we had no issues,” said Avery, who credited the town’s engineer and public works crews for their maintenance efforts that likely helped prevent flooding problems.
The heaviest rain from Ida remained south of New Hampshire.
“Although it definitely fell heavy at times, the intensity didn’t last too long,” said Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The highest rainfall totals were in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties.
Hollis reported 3.83 inches followed by 3.7 inches in Windham and 3.4 inches in Londonderry. Goffstown saw 2.39 inches while 2.54 inches fell in Rindge.
Tubbs said amounts dropped off farther north with only about a half-inch reported in Pinkham Notch.
With Ida now out of the way, forecasters are expecting that the much-anticipated Labor Day weekend will see better weather than the miserable rainy conditions experienced during the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.
“Overall it’s not going to be a bad weekend. If there was a pick day I would go with I would say Saturday,” Tubbs said.
Saturday is expected to feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Some showers could move in later Sunday, especially in northern areas, with temperatures in the 70s.
“It doesn’t look like it will be a washout or anything,” Tubbs said.