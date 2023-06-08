A pair of Common Loons swim in Centennial Lake near a forest fire that has been burning since Sunday in the Township of Greater Madawaska

A pair of loons swim Wednesday in Centennial Lake near a forest fire that has been burning since Sunday in the Township of Greater Madawaska, Ontario, Canada.

 REuters

OTTAWA — Allies around the world are promising to boost support for Canada’s fight against hundreds of blazes amid the country’s worst-ever start to wildfire season, which is fueling concerns about the worsening consequences of climate change.

Forest fires continued to burn across Canada on Thursday, forcing thousands of people from their homes and sending a smoky haze billowing over a large swath of the United States.