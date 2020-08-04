More than 600,000 homes and businesses in North Carolina and Virginia were without power on Tuesday after Hurricane Isaias hit North Carolina overnight, according to electric companies. Isaias, now a tropical storm, is centered over the North Carolina-Virginia border and is expected to remain a tropical storm for the rest of the day as it scrapes north along the East Coast. Utilities along the path in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England have told customers to expect outages later in the day.
Isaias cuts power to 600,000 homes, firms in North Carolina and Virginia
- Reuters
-
-
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
