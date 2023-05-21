Italian PM Meloni visits flood-hit Faenza

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shakes hands with a man during her visit to flood-hit Faenza, Italy, May 21, 2023.

ROME -- Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledged to support the recovery of flood-hit areas of northern Italy on Sunday after returning early from the G7 summit in Japan to see the damage first hand.

Meloni toured towns in the Emilia-Romagna region, where the floods have killed 14 people and caused damage estimated at billions of euros, after stopping off on her way back from the summit in Asia.