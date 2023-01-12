BRUSSELS — Last year was the world’s joint-fifth warmest year on record and the last nine years were the nine warmest since pre-industrial times, as climate change continued to raise temperatures and fuel extreme weather, U.S. scientists said on Thursday.

Last year tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest year since record-keeping began in 1880, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA said.