Winter weather is hanging on well into spring.
A spring storm packing cold temperatures and plenty of precipitation was expected to hit all of New Hampshire on Monday, dropping as much as a foot of snow in the highest elevations and bringing smaller amounts throughout the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the NWS in Gray, Maine, said the storm was expected to arrive late Sunday and stick around through Tuesday.
“Most of the snow will be across the higher elevations, but even the lower spots are going to at least see some snowflakes. Many areas will also see accumulations as well,” Clair said Sunday. “The White Mountains and those areas are going to see the most. They could be seeing as much as 12 inches at the very highest peaks.”
Clair said some parts of the Monadnock region could also get as much as six inches before the storm passes.
“It’s mainly above 1,000 feet is where the accumulations will be occurring,” Clair said. “It’s certainly a late-season storm. Snow has fallen in May before, but this is definitely late in the season, especially for this widespread of an area.”
High temperatures Monday are expected to be substantially below average, topping out in the mid-30s. Clair said the average temperature for this time of year in Concord and Manchester was 62.
The cold is also expected to extend into Tuesday, with highs in the low 40s and rain throughout much of the state.
“As we move into the day, any precipitation will mainly be rain showers, except for the highest elevations, where they could see a few more snow showers,” Clair said.
The weather is expected to break Wednesday, with sun and temperatures climbing back into the 50s, but another system is on the way. There is more rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
“That looks like almost all rain at this point,” Clair said.
Clair said early models show a promising forecast for the weekend, with a sunny Saturday and temperatures returning to the 60s.
“It’s kind of the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.