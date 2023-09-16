Michael Morton and his two kids watched from North Hampton State Beach on Saturday as a lone surfer rode storm-juiced waves and a few Jet Skiers maneuvered through the churning Atlantic.
“It’s a lot rougher than normal,” said the Stratham father, reminding him of the big surf he saw on his honeymoon in Maui.
“It’s a lot not normal! It’s crazy!” said his 8-year-old daughter, Charlotte.
Post-tropical cyclone Lee caused thousands of power outages across the state and scrapped Saturday events at the New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival at Loon Mountain Resort over concerns of high winds.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, a wind gust of 46 mph was recorded in Manchester, while at the top of Mount Washington the highest recorded wind gust reached 85 mph.
Hampton experienced a few downed trees, but “no flooding at all,” said Hampton Fire Lt. Buck Frost.
The coast wasn’t swamped with large crowds turning out to enjoy the big waves while also potentially putting their own lives at risk.
“Luckily, there were fewer people down there than I expected there’d be,” Frost said. “I think they actually listened to the warnings and stayed away from the coast.”
Today promises sunshine from Berlin to Bedford with temperatures in the low-70s north to high-70s south.
Power outages struck several areas of the state, from the North Country to the coast.
More than 9,000 homes and businesses were in the dark mid-afternoon.
Concord saw more than 4,000 homes and businesses without power at one time in the early afternoon.
About 230 flights in and out of Logan International Airport in Boston were canceled as of Saturday afternoon, representing nearly 25% of its total flights, according to the flight tracking website, FlightAware.com.
No flights to or from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester were canceled or delayed, according to the website.
Photographer Allegra Boverman contributed to this report.