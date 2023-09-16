230917-news-seacoaststorm-003.jpg
The view from North Hampton State Beach In North Hampton on Saturday around high tide at 1 p.m. Looking south to Hampton.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
230917-news-seacoaststorm-005.jpg
Members of the Morton family of Stratham were looking out at the water at North Hampton State Beach on Saturday, including dad Michael, daughter Charlotte, 8 and son Henry, 6.

Michael Morton and his two kids watched from North Hampton State Beach on Saturday as a lone surfer rode storm-juiced waves and a few Jet Skiers maneuvered through the churning Atlantic.

“It’s a lot rougher than normal,” said the Stratham father, reminding him of the big surf he saw on his honeymoon in Maui.

230917-news-seacoaststorm-008.jpg

230917-news-seacoaststorm-009.jpg
The view along Route 1A at Bass Beach and vicinity at about 2 p.m on Saturday.
230917-news-seacoaststorm-011.jpg
