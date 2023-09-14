Aftermath of the floods in Derna

Aerial view of Derna city, in the aftermath of the floods in Derna, Libya, on Thursday.

 AYMAN AL-SAHILI/REUTERS

DERNA, Libya -- Libyan authorities demanded an investigation on Thursday into whether human failings were to blame for thousands of deaths in the worst natural disaster in the country's modern history, as survivors searched for loved ones washed away by floods.

A torrent unleashed by a powerful storm burst dams on Sunday night and hurtled down a seasonal riverbed that bisects the eastern city of Derna, washing multi-story buildings into the sea with sleeping families inside.