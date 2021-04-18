Much of New Hampshire continues to see moderate drought to abnormally dry conditions, even after a winter storm brought rain and snow late last week.
“It wasn’t a soaker,” said William Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“It may make some difference, but I don’t think it would be anything really significant,” he said.
Southern New Hampshire will not see much in terms of precipitation this week outside of possible scattered showers on Monday and a chance of rain on Wednesday, according to the forecast. Thursday might see rain mixing into snow.
The high temperatures are expected to range from 59 to 69 degrees, with the typical daytime high temperature being around 60, Watson said.
“Those would be a little above normal, but not excessive,” he said.