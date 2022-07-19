LONDON -- Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday as a heatwave gripping Europe intensified, forcing train tracks to buckle and fueling a spate of fires across London.

The Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 104.5 was recorded in Coningsby, in central England, with 29 sites across the country experiencing temperatures in excess of the previous high of 101.7F recorded in 2019.