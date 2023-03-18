Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador, at least four deaths reported Reuters Mar 18, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A damaged car and rubble from a house affected by an earthquake are pictured in Cuenca, Ecuador, on Saturday. REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save QUITO — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru midday Saturday, leaving at least four people dead and resulting in some structural damage.“I call for calm and for people to get informed through official channels,” said Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a tweet.The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey measured at magnitude 6.8, struck at a depth of 41.3 miles about 10 6.2 miles from the city of Balao in the province of Guayas.The earthquake did not appear likely to generate a tsunami, authorities said.Ecuador’s Secretariat of Risk Management said in a statement that a wall had collapsed onto a vehicle, killing one person, in the city of Cuenca.In the community of Machala, three people were killed and multiple structures collapsed, including a two-story home and a wharf, while multiple communities lost power.The earthquake also led to structural damage in two other provinces, including a collapsed wall in a supermarket, and was felt in more than half of the country’s 24 provinces, the Secretariat said.The agency said that state-run oil company Petroecuador had evacuated and suspended activities in multiple facilities out of precaution, but had not reported damage.“We all ran out into the streets... we were very scared,” said Ernesto Alvarado, a resident of Isla Puna, an island near the epicenter, adding that some homes had collapsed.The initial quake was followed by two weaker aftershocks in the following hour, according to the Geophysics Institute of Ecuador.Peruvian authorities said that the quake was felt in the country’s northern region, and that there were no immediate reports of harm to people or structures. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes Ecuador, at least four deaths reported {{title}} Most Popular Classic nor'easter could dump more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in parts of NH Nor'easter knocks out power, delays town meetings Storm outages will persist until Friday Weather Service says El Nino could arrive by summer 2023 Ice Castles in New Hampshire to remain open on St. Patrick’s Day for first time Snowfall ends up less than 6 inches in most NH locations Snowstorm a windfall for winter sports, but causes crashes and power outages California was hit with 12 feet of snow. Is it enough to ease the drought? Request News Coverage