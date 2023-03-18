Aftermath of an earthquake in Cuenca

A damaged car and rubble from a house affected by an earthquake are pictured in Cuenca, Ecuador, on Saturday.

 REUTERS

QUITO — A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook a coastal region of Ecuador and northern Peru midday Saturday, leaving at least four people dead and resulting in some structural damage.

“I call for calm and for people to get informed through official channels,” said Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso in a tweet.