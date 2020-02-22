Right before schools across New England released students for vacation last week, Cannon Mountain took to social media to crow.
With 22 inches of snowfall over the 10 days leading up to Presidents Day — and nearly all its terrain open — the “moon and stars” had aligned, the iconic New Hampshire resort tweeted. The post was accompanied by a picture of its famous tramway and the moon in the background.
A follow-up storm last week blanketed the mountain with another 7 to 8 inches.
“Anytime we get snow, especially when that snow spreads south heading into a weekend or vacation period, that does wonders for visits throughout the industry,” said Greg Keeler, Cannon’s director of sales and marketing.
Next up, New Hampshire schools’ winter break this week.
Even with lackluster snowfall in the southern tier, ski industry officials report a strong season so far. Snowmaking is key to Granite State resorts’ success, especially where weather experts say snow totals vary widely due to unpredictable storm tracks.
“We’ve made more snow so far this season than we ever had before,” Keeler said.
Along with Cannon, other resorts have reported solid snowfall and mid-season numbers, according to Ski NH, a statewide association representing 33 alpine and cross-country ski resorts. Exact numbers of visitors were not available last week.
“We’ve been really fortunate with having weather patterns that have correlated with these long weekends and vacation periods,” said Shannon Dunfey-Ball, marketing and communications manager for Ski NH. “People are definitely coming, and the snow is arriving just in time for them.”
Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway has sold a record number of season passes, according to Becca Deschenes, director of marketing. The mountain reported 10 inches of snowfall on Tuesday.
“We are having a really strong season so far, pacing ahead of last season,” she wrote in an email to the Sunday News.
The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development predicts more than 1 million visits to the state this winter for all winter activities, which will pour about $1 billion into the state’s economy. Overall total winter visits, including alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and tubing, were up 5% in 2018-2019 from the previous season, according to Ski NH.
Attendance at Cannon Mountain in Franconia this season is running about average, maybe slightly higher, Keeler said.
Annual snowfall averages about 160 inches a year, with 125 inches so far, according to its website.
“We had an early snowstorm. We had a couple of warmups, but in between we had cold weather, too, so we have been able to make snow and recover,” Keeler said. “More recently, we’ve had a stretch of smaller storms that really added up to a lot.”
Last week, the mountain reported all of its 97 trails open for the first time this season. Last year, the mountain had 100% coverage by December, but trails in the woods typically open and close throughout the season as fresh snow falls.
“It really depends on snowfall, because we do have a lot of gladed and natural snow trails,” Keeler said.
Investing in snowmaking
For more than a decade, the ski industry and state officials have been talking about climate change and its impacts on the New Hampshire ski economy.
Resorts in the southern part of the state rely more on snowmaking, Dunfey-Ball said.
“These ski areas have been open for decades, and there is one thing we know in New England is that the weather is varied,” she said. “That’s why there is snowmaking and (resorts) have been updating their snowmaking to make it more efficient, to make more snow faster using less energy.”
It’s difficult to pinpoint the direct impact of climate change because of the region’s variable weather, she said.
“We know variable weather is the new norm, and (resorts) have the equipment, know-how and smarts to plan for that,” Dunfey-Ball said.
While there has been an uptick in temperatures over the past 20 years, the amount of snowfall each year depends heavily on storm tracks, said Derek Schroeter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Average temperatures are still well below freezing in the heart of winter.
“We’ve had some pretty big snow years recently in the ski areas,” Schroeter said. “The question remains how much temperatures will rise in the future and what that threshold can be to limit a snowy winter.”
Climate change might affect the length of the season, he said.
Dealing with ‘funky’ weather
Mount Sunapee in Newbury typically gets an average of 130 inches of snow a year. This year only 45 inches has fallen so far, according to Mount Sunapee’s website.
But the mountain, which Colorado-based Vail Resorts bought in 2018, has all 66 trails open, according to Bonnie MacPherson, communications manager. Snowmaking covers 97% of the mountain.
“The weather patterns have been really funky this winter, with lots of freeze and thaw cycles,” she said.
The snowmaking crew was named the winner of the 2018-2019 HKD Snowmakers “I AM a Snowmaker” contest. The mountain also installed new snowmaking pipes and updated valve activation for better snowmaking in its South Peak area.
The workers try to find periods of prolonged weather for snowmaking, which was tougher this season
“We had cold nights, but the days were warming up,” MacPherson said. “It was such a challenge, we were having to put a lot more effort into making the snow and taking advantage of every single opportunity.”
Snowmaking will likely continue into March.
“Right now, we are pretty focused on those high-traffic areas, just maintaining them and keeping them resurfaced and in good shape,” she said.
Last year, Cannon installed 20 new snow guns, new hydrants and pipes.
Keeler said the resort has upgraded almost its entire snowmaking system within the past two years, enabling it to make 60% more snow using 30% less energy.
Deschenes, of Cranmore Mountain, reported strong holiday numbers for Christmas, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.
“We’re hoping for a strong March, which should help us round out a really successful season,” she wrote. “Our non-ski attractions, tubing and mountain adventure park are well ahead of last year, too.”