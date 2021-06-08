City pools in Manchester and Nashua are expected to reopen at full capacity over the next two weeks, just in time for kids’ summer break.
Mark Gomez, chief of Manchester’s Parks, Recreation & Cemetery Division, said the city’s three municipal pools should be open to the public by the last week of June.
“At this point, we expect to open at full capacity,” Gomez said.
The Raco-Theodore and Livingston pools are tentatively scheduled to open June 25, with Hunt Pool slated for a June 30 debut, he said.
The Dupont Splash Pad and Crystal Lake Beach bathhouse in Manchester have been open weekends since May 28. City officials also opened them Monday and Tuesday to help people cool off as temperatures soared into the 90s and school hours were cut back.
The two facilities will be open seven days a week starting June 19. A second splash pad is under construction at Sheehan Basquil Park, next to Hunt Pool. Opening day is tentatively set for June 26, according to Gomez.
Jason Puopolo, superintendent of Nashua’s Parks and Recreation Department, said he expects to have municipal pools in the Gate City at full capacity, full staff and full operations within the next few weeks.
Last summer, city pools stayed closed because of the pandemic.
“I know last year it was kind of a bummer for the community that they weren’t open. I think everybody is ready for it this year. We are really excited,” Puopolo said Tuesday.
Centennial Pool, Crown Hill Pool and Rotary Pool will all be open this summer, as well as the Rotary Wading Pool, Greeley Park Wading Pool and the Splash Pad at Sandy Pond, Puopolo said.
Although the pools will be open, there will be no swimming lessons in Nashua this summer.
“I am sure it is a letdown for some people, but since we are opening in steps, that will be a goal for next year,” Puopolo said.
City workers in Nashua have reviewed safety protocols to ensure they are in compliance, Puopolo said, and residents have been calling his office daily to ask about reopening plans, he said.
To guarantee enough lifeguards for the three city pools, Puopolo said wages for those positions were increased. The department has about 30 to 40 lifeguards ready to go for the summer, he said.
Before pools open to the public, they will be used by lifeguards for certification requirements June 16-18.
“As soon as those are completed, we are opening to the public on the 19th,” he said. “We are all set with the hiring of lifeguards, and we are fully staffed right now.”
Manchester still has openings for lifeguards, Gomez said.
“As with most organizations, we are struggling to fill all of our seasonal positions,” he said. “We’re still looking for additional lifeguards, pool checkers and maintenance workers.”