Manchester firefighters scrambled to answer calls for burst water pipes and sprinkler systems during a 24 hours period due the extreme cold over the weekend.
As of 7 Sunday morning, the department was dispatched to more than 170 emergency calls, according to a news release.
“Of these, 56 were related to broken water pipes and fire sprinkler systems due to the extremely cold weather,” the release reads.
The department expected more on Sunday as “potentially frozen pipes thaw as the region emerges from the recent deep freeze.”
High temperatures were expected to by in the 30s in the North Country and to the lower 40s in Southern New Hampshire, according to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
Since Friday morning, Nashua Fire Rescue answered more than 700 calls resulting in more than 325 calls for service, according a tweet Sunday afternoon.
"Responses have included fires, EMS, alarm activations, mutual aid, and several water problems," the tweet reads.
Manchester fire says when frozen pipes are involved it’s best to contact a licensed professional.
“Using passive techniques to defrost pipes is recommended and methods using blow torches or open flames are to be avoided,” the release reads.
One of the calls was to Elliot Hospital where a burst pipe drenched the floors of the ICU and emergency room with up to 3-inches of water.
Around midnight Saturday morning, a firefighter suffered frostbite and another fell on an icy roadway while responding to a fire at multi-family house at 26 Liberty St. Manchester fire officials said careless disposal of smoking materials was responsible for the fire, which started on the building’s second-floor porch and extended up to the third floor. No residents were injured, but six were displaced and connected with the local Red Cross.
