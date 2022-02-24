New Hampshire is waking up to snow Friday morning and many students are getting an extra day off ahead of school vacation next week.
State safety officials are warning that the heaviest snow is expected during the morning commute, with the potential for 1 to 2 inches per hour.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, has issued a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Total accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches are expected statewide, and the heaviest snowfall rates will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.
Numerous schools across the state announced on Thursday afternoon that they would be closed Friday, a bonus for students heading into the winter vacation week. Day care centers, libraries and senior centers also announced closings ahead of the storm.
Victoria Sheehan, the state’s transportation commissioner, asked residents and visitors to defer travel if possible to allow highway crews to clear the roads. “If you must travel, check conditions before you leave, drive slow, leave ample space between your vehicle and others, and don’t crowd the plow,” Sheehan said.
Other storm tips:
• Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
• Never crowd the plow.
• Clear all snow and ice off your car, including roof, lights and license plates before traveling.
• Bridges, overpasses and exposed road areas are most prone to slippery conditions.
• Sign up for alerts at ReadyNH.gov and monitor National Weather Service reports to keep track of changing conditions.