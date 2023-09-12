Less than 24 hours after devastating flooding impacted parts of Leominster overnight on Monday, Gov. Maura Healey visited the central Massachusetts city to see the damage caused by floodwaters.
The Democratic governor made stops in North Attleboro and Leominster. Both communities saw heavy rain that led to street closures, structural damage to buildings, and sinkholes. North Attleboro alone saw flood damage in at least 200 homes.
“Devastating for families, and I’m really sorry about that,” Healey said. “These weather events we’re seeing with such frequency now, here and around the country. That’s the first concern.”
Along with Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella, Healey announced that schools would be closed on Wednesday. The mayor previously said that while the city doesn’t know the extent of the damage, some of the schools had “severe damage and flooding.”
Speaking with reporters, Healey called what she saw across the region on Tuesday to be “real devastation.”
“The state of play right now is we continue to be vigilant about the weather,” she continued. “We do expect more rain in the coming days. We’re going to watch closely (the) hurricane activity and that will affect things. We’re going to continue staying in close coordination with local, state and federal officials.”
Healey said she reached out to President Joe Biden, the state’s congressional delegation, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “provide anything and everything we can to Leominster and to this region.”
She added that a state of emergency for the area would be issued later in the day.
Healey stopped at three locations across Leominster to assess the damage, including a flea market where part of the building collapsed, with water flowing below it, on Spruce Street. Then she went to a sinkhole behind a Dollar Tree on Main Street. Railroad tracks held up as the ground had given way.
No fatalities had been reported as of Tuesday morning, the mayor said.
As of Tuesday, about 100 people took shelter at Skyview Middle School and Frances Drake Elementary, the mayor said, after countless were evacuated by hovercrafts and boats rescued people throughout the night. The elementary school was closed as a shelter later in the day.