Heavy rains opened Pleasant Street in Leominster. 

 Staff Photo Chris Christo/Boston Herald

Less than 24 hours after devastating flooding impacted parts of Leominster overnight on Monday, Gov. Maura Healey visited the central Massachusetts city to see the damage caused by floodwaters.

The Democratic governor made stops in North Attleboro and Leominster. Both communities saw heavy rain that led to street closures, structural damage to buildings, and sinkholes. North Attleboro alone saw flood damage in at least 200 homes.

Flooding significantly impacted the Woodblock Building in downtown Leominster overnight Monday into Tuesday.