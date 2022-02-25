Roland Bouchard of Bow Street in Manchester shows a tree in his backyard that snapped during Wednesday's high winds. It's been there for 35 years since he planted it. He's looking for somebody to come take the wood. His homeowner's insurance won't cover the clean up because no fences or structures were damaged.
A state plow clears Route 43 heading north in Deerfield as Friday’s storm rolls in.
Despite an early-afternoon break in the snow, National Weather Service meteorologists predict southern New Hampshire will see three to four more inches of snow, picking up in the late afternoon and snarling the evening commute.
"The afternoon commute is going to be a mess because that's when we're expecting the second wave of this thing to come through," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Pohl.
The morning commute saw its share of problems. As of 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police had already reported 25 crashes and cars off of New Hampshire roads.
Southern New Hampshire has already picked up between 6 and 7 inches of snow, Pohl said, with more falling closer to the coast.
Carroll and Belknap counties have gotten less snow, Pohl said, just four to five inches so far.
The snow will "re-intensify" this afternoon, Pohl said.
"We're not done yet," he warned.
The evening is expected to bring another 2 to 5 inches of snow to southern New Hampshire -- leaving between 8 and 12 inches by the time the storm ends.
Now for the good news.
There is not much wind -- meaning no whiteout or near-whiteout conditions, like New Hampshire saw in the last major storm in January.
Cooler temperatures, around 20 degrees in Portsmouth and Manchester, will keep the snow light, fluffy and easy-to-shovel, Pohl said.
And while more 60-degree days are not in the cards for next week, Pohl said New Hampshire can expect above-freezing temperatures on Sunday and into the 30s next week. As spring gets closer, and we have more daylight hours and the sun gets higher in the sky, he said, the snow could start melting.