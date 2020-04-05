MANCHESTER — After a dry but blustery start to the week, parts of New Hampshire be could in for a wintry mix and maybe even some snow in the mountains.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Sunday a system expected to arrive late Tuesday or early Wednesday was on track to hit the Granite State with a mix of precipitation. Southern and coastal areas were expected to get mostly rain with a chance of minor flooding on the Seacoast due to a combination of the rain, high tides and building seas, Tubbs said. With overnight lows in the high 30s and high temperatures Wednesday in the 40s, Tubbs said it will likely be too warm for much snow in southern areas.
Mountain areas and northern communities could be cold enough to see a wintry mix and perhaps even a couple of inches of snow Wednesday, Tubbs said.
More rain was in Thursday’s forecast with temperatures expected to be in the 50s. Tubbs said temperatures Friday looked to be about average and the preliminary forecast for Easter called for seasonable temperatures, Tubbs said.
Tubbs said Monday was expected to be warm and dry with blustery winds that could increase fire danger.