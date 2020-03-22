MANCHESTER -- A round of spring snow is heading toward New Hampshire.
Michael Cempa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said parts of the Granite State could see as much as 6 inches of snow between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday.
Cempa said the storm will affect southern and central New Hampshire the most, but that warming temperatures were expected to limit the accumulation.
Cempa said areas with lower elevations like Merrimack Valley and Rockingham County will see a mix of rain and snow. Accumulations will increase where the elevation is higher, amounting to 3 to 6 inches, Cempa said.
Monday temperatures were forecast to be in the upper 30s, and were expected to drop closer to freezing in the evening.
“The precipitation will probably be heaviest during the evening hours and you could see a few inches on the grass, but not so much on the roads at that point,” Cempa said.
Whatever does accumulate isn’t expected to stick around for long. Temperatures for Tuesday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 40s in central and southern New Hampshire and the high 30s in the north, Cempa said.
“It will clear out and become at least partly sunny,” Cempa said. “Whatever does fall should melt pretty quickly.”
More mixed precipitation was in the forecast for late in the week, too, Cempa said.