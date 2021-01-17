The weather this week will start off above average for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, then dip below average by the end of the week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Monday is expected to see a high of near 40 degrees — eight degrees above average. Typically, the average temperature this time of year in southern New Hampshire floats around “near freezing” or 32 degrees, according to Michael Clair, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
The temperatures will drop as the week goes on with a high of 29 degrees is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. A high of about 36 degrees is expected Friday.
“This week looks primarily dry, but maybe by late in the week we could see a few snow showers,” Clair said on Sunday afternoon. “Otherwise, it looks like a mix of clouds and sun.”
The temperatures have been “real warm for the first half of the month,” he said.
The forecast continues the trend of lack of snow fall.
“It has been very dry,” Clair said. “There has been very little snow for the month so far. It is below average. It doesn’t look like we are going to see much this week.”
Any snow showers likely won’t accumulate much, he said.
“It will just be a few showers maybe Thursday and Thursday night,” Clair said. “It’s just a weak little clipper system that will be passing by that might kick off a few snow showers, but it doesn’t look to be a significant system at this time.”