State officials warn more flooding could occur after the widespread rain that began last Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cheshire, Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties through early morning Friday.
A flood watch means flooding is possible and everyone in the watch area should be prepared.
“A flood warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring and everyone in the warning area should take action and seek higher ground immediately,” according to a news release.
“With more rain in the forecast and the possibility of additional flooding, the safety of residents and visitors is of utmost importance,” Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Plan ahead, be prepared, monitor local weather forecasts, and be on alert for changing conditions.”
The rain could impact those vacationing at campsites across the state.
“We strongly encourage residents and visitors, especially campers staying at sites along rivers and streams and campgrounds in low-lying parts, to know what to do if evacuation is needed,” said state Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Robert Buxton. “Know what to do and have what you need to stay safe. Prepare your emergency kit now for at least three days and make sure your family is familiar with your emergency plan. Don’t forget to include your pets.”
Buxton offers the following safety tips:
If flooding occurs get to higher ground immediately.
Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio for critical updates from the National Weather Service.
Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 1 foot of water can sweep your vehicle away. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
If you must evacuate, secure your home, including disconnecting electrical appliances.
If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water. Just 6 inches of water can reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.
Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.
If driving in a vehicle, remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”