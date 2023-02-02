Mount Washington
The setting sun on Feb. 12, 2021, illuminates the western side of Mount Washington. The tracks of the Cog Railway are visible at the left, the Mount Washington Observatory is at top in the center, and below it is the Ammonoosuc Ravine.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Parts of Massachusetts may feel as cold as 30 or 40 degrees below zero on Friday night, as already subzero temperatures are driven further downward by gusty winds.

That’s cute, our neighbors to the north might say.