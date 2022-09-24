N.H.’s Mt. Washington experiences snow, wind gust of 100 mph By Tom Matthews masslive.com Sep 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Things have been pretty chilly and windy atop Mount Washington.Roughly an inch of snow fell Thursday into Friday morning and wind gusts of 100 miles per hour were recorded atop the summit, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.The observatory shared several photos on Twitter Friday showing ice and snow-covered signs and railings.The 100 mph gusts are the highest the summit has experienced since May 18, the observatory said.The wind and snowy/icy conditions were expected to last through Saturday, the institution said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Bermuda hunkers down as Hurricane Fiona looms, powerless Puerto Rico swelters {{title}} Most Popular Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Category 3 storm Fiona roars toward Canada; new Caribbean storm threatens Florida Winter arrives on Mount Washington: At 6,288 feet, New Hampshire peak already iced over Puerto Rico faces hurricane warning as tropical storm Fiona approaches Analysis: As climate 'tipping points' near, scientists plan for the unthinkable Flood watch in effect across Southern New Hampshire Request News Coverage