Nearly 6,000 without power Friday morning as strong winds hit New Hampshire Mark Hayward Feb 18, 2022 Nearly 6,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday morning as strong, warm winds menaced the Granite State overnight Thursday.Two state utilities -- Eversource and New Hampshire Electric Coop -- reported 5,900 customers without power shortly before 9 a.m.Significant outages were reported in the Keene area, Strafford, Weare, Lakes region towns, Chester and Candia, according to outage maps on utility websites.A National Weather Service advisory for strong winds ends at 10 a.m. The Weather Service predicted gusts as high as 45 mph this morning.The wind blew in balmy temperatures for southern New Hampshire -- 59 in Manchester at 8 a.m. Friday. The air temperature was much colder farther north and west: 28 in Berlin and 32 in Lebanon.