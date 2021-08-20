As Tropical Strom Henri moves north, on the brink of becoming a hurricane, New Hampshire is getting ready.
Southern New England is expected to get the worst of the storm, which will likely make landfall Sunday afternoon. In New Hampshire, the hurricane will likely be felt as heavy rain and high surf on the coast, said meteorologist Greg Cornwell of the National Weather Service.
Cornwell said the National Weather Service is projecting 2 to 4 inches of rain in New Hampshire, and with the storm likely to slow down as it moves north, the Granite State could be in for hours of rain.
After all the rain in July and earlier this week in southern New Hampshire, Cornwell said, the area is primed for flooding with the rain from Henri.
If the storm tracks west, Cornwell said, New Hampshire will see less of an impact.
The largest electric company in New Hampshire also serves areas likely to see see more storm damage in southern New England.
Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan said the company is preparing for hundreds of thousands to be without power across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, potentially for several days.
Nolan said crews are getting ready to respond to power outages, and said Eversource has called in help from other utility companies around the country.
“We have everybody, all hands on deck. We canceled all vacations,” Nolan said during a news conference in Hartford, Conn., on Friday. “We will work until the last customer is back on.”
William Hinkle, an Eversource spokesman for New Hampshire, said crews are already out looking for tree branches that could break during a storm and take down power lines.
Though the worst of the storm is expected to hit Connecticut, Rhode Island and coastal Massachusetts, Hinkle said there were crews prepared to work in New Hampshire.
“We’ll have hundreds of line tree and service workers stationed in New Hampshire,” he said. “We’re preparing for strong winds and significant impacts from Henri as it approaches the state,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle advised New Hampshire residents to get ready in case they lose power. Hinkle said people should have a supply of nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, and make sure cell phones are fully charged.