Randy Campolini isn’t too worried about the coastal impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias, but as a commercial lobster fisherman whose industry has struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s not taking any chances.
“This is our livelihood. It’s 100% of my income,” the Newmarket man said Monday as he and other fishermen took precautions to secure their gear before Isaias spins through New England. The storm’s greatest impact will be Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
Forecasters said Isaias will likely bring heavy rains and strong winds to much of New Hampshire, where tropical storm and flash flood watches and warnings were issued.
Two to 4 inches of rainfall is possible, with amounts up to 6 inches across higher terrain leading to a potential for flash flooding, officials from New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management said. Strong winds with gusts of 50 mph are still a threat, especially for coastal and southern areas.
Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said the last time tropical storm warnings were issued in New Hampshire was in 2011 when Irene hit, devastating parts of the Upper Valley.
In the Connecticut River Valley town of Haverhill, Road Agent Colton Grant was ready for whatever comes his way.
“We take it as it comes, to be honest,” he said, adding that he has a “good crew” and contractors on call just in case.
Haverhill was hit hard by flash floods just a few weeks ago when thunderstorms dumped 5 inches of rain in two hours. Grant said most of the damaged roads have been fixed and upgrades were made to culverts and some of the spots that washed out.
Hampton Fire Chief Jameson Ayotte is concerned about Tuesday night’s high tide and potential tree damage from the gusty winds.
“With summer in full bloom and leaves on the trees, the winds may cause trees to topple or large branches can break and take down power lines,” said Ayotte.
The storm threat forced Granite State Whale Watch in Rye Harbor to cancel some of its trips Tuesday and Wednesday. The cancellation is the last thing Pete Reynolds, the boat’s captain, wanted to see as the company’s second vessel hasn’t been running this summer because of the closure of Star Island due to the pandemic.
Reynolds said the one operating whale watching boat will be secured at Wentworth Marina in New Castle until the storm passes and trips can resume, likely on Thursday.
“Normally we take 90 to 100 people, but we’re carrying 40 right now. It’s COVID full,” Reynolds said.
Joe Gunzelmann of Hampton arrived at Rye Harbor Monday morning to check the moorings for his sailboat and another boat.
“One of them has an old chain. I think it’s OK, but I’m not sure so I’ll check things. I’m not expecting it to be terrible, but the wind forecast looks like maybe 35 knots … or even higher and that’s enough to be a problem,” he said.
Jim Willwerth, who lives in Wakefield, spent Monday working on his boat in Seabrook to make sure it’s secure.
“It’ll be quick moving, but anything is potentially damaging with high winds like that,” he said.
Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper urged residents and visitors to prepare for the storm.
“We encourage everyone to stay informed, have a plan and make a kit including hand sanitizer and extra face coverings. Don’t forget to charge your cell phones,” said Harper, who advised residents to seek information online at ReadyNH.gov.
The American Red Cross for the Northern New England Region said it has pre-positioned volunteers and shelter and relief supplies.
Eversource, the state’s largest utility, said it has hundreds of line, tree and service workers, including additional contract crews, ready to respond. The company said it’s also taken safety precautions during the pandemic.
“Our crews are positioned around the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias, and we will shift resources to the areas where they are needed most,” Eversource New Hampshire President Joe Purington said. “Our team will work around-the-clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible – yet some restorations may take longer as we ensure the safety of our employees and customers while working under the challenging conditions related to the pandemic.”