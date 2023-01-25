Snow!

The snow on this car blanketed from Monday’s storm at Arms Park in Manchester could be adding up with another winter storm expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

Snow makes its late arrival in southern New Hampshire

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

As a third winter storm system in less than a week taking aim at New Hampshire Wednesday evening, about 1,400 customers in the Granite State remained without power from the last storm.

Even as utility crews worked through the day Wednesday to restore power Eversource, the state's largest utility, warned additional outages were possible in this latest storm.