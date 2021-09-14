Residents of hurricane-devastated Raceland, La., cook for crews working to restore power, including more than 100 Eversource workers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Tropical Storm Nicholas is now threatening Louisiana.
Courtesy Eversource
A sign thanking utility workers is shown in a yard in hurricane-ravaged Raceland, La., where Eversource crews have been working to restore electricity.
Provided by Eversource
New Hampshire Eversource workers are part of a massive restoration effort in Louisiana involving utility crews from at least 41 states and the District of Columbia.
Eversource sent a large contingent of crews and support personnel to Louisiana to assist with the massive power restoration after Hurricane Ida.
More than 100 Eversource workers from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut left Aug. 30 and traveled nearly 1,500 miles in approximately 48 hours.
They are working to repair the electric system in Raceland, a community about 45 miles west of New Orleans hit hard by Ida’s hurricane-force winds.
At one time, more than a million people in the state were without electricity.
Local people have shown their appreciation with signs, thanks and meals.
The Eversource contingent is part of a massive restoration effort involving utility crews from at least 41 states and the District of Columbia.
“As a longstanding member of the utility industry’s mutual aid network that works together to restore power following devastating storms and major events, Eversource sent as many crews to Louisiana as possible, while retaining the resources needed to maintain the system at home,” spokesman William Hinkle said in a news release.