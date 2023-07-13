Ryan Laquerre and Justin Plummer settle into a ride on a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk after they were airlifted, along with Ryan’s mother, from their flooded property on Tuesday in Berlin, Vermont.
Catastrophic flooding in Berlin, Vermont, caused by heavy rains was the setting for a successful rescue Tuesday by a NHANG Black Hawk crew from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion of the 238th Aviation Regiment.
Rosie Laquerre and her cat Cricket, secured in a basket outside the helicopter, are airlifted to safety by a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk crew on Tuesday in Berlin, Vermont.
NH Army National Guard via Facebook
Rosie Laquerre and her cat Cricket, secured in a basket outside the helicopter, are airlifted to safety by a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk crew on Tuesday in Berlin, Vermont.
NH Army National Guard via Facebook
Catastrophic flooding in Berlin, Vermont, caused by heavy rains was the setting for a successful rescue Tuesday by a NHANG Black Hawk crew from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion of the 238th Aviation Regiment.
A Black Hawk helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard this week rescued three people and a cat named Cricket who were surrounded by high water in Berlin, Vermont.
On Monday, Rosie Laquerre was using her downstairs neighbor’s door and staircase to gauge how high the water was. She thought she and her son, Ryan, would be OK in her second-floor apartment. But that changed later in the afternoon.
Her downstairs neighbor had left, and water was pouring into the neighbor’s unit. The roads on both sides of the house were washed out.
“I walked down the other side of the road and I found out I was completely flooded in,” she said by phone Thursday afternoon. “I had no way out. I had flooding on one side and a culvert that completely gave out.”
The Winooski River’s swift current made rescue by boat out of the question. A helicopter would have to be used the next day.
“They said, ‘Look, based on where you are we need to get you out of there,’” Laquerre said.
Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion of the 238th Aviation Regiment, was on standby at the Edward Knapp State Airport in Montpelier. Gov. Chris Sununu had sent two medevac helicopters to aid Vermont’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of severe flooding.
The helicopter was unable to land because of the Winooski River’s rising water, downed power lines and floating propane tanks from a nearby storage facility, said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Ashworth, one of the two pilots and two crew members who performed the airlift.
He said the mission went smoothly.
“The winds were perfect for it. The weather was perfect for it. The people worked well with us. They were very happy and very cooperative,” Ashworth said.
The three were hoisted 70 feet to the chopper.
“Hovering a machine that size as steadily as they did over my roof, that was pretty impressive,” Laquerre said.
Rescued were Laquerre, 56; Ryan Laquerre, 24; and family friend Justin Plummer, 24.
Staff Sgt. Andy Morgan talked them through how the rescue would go.
“They gave us about half an hour notice,” Laquerre said. “The boys and I put the cat in the carrier.”
They each had a bag with enough clothes for a couple of days and were lifted one by one in a basket.
“There was a field a little further away they could land in,” she said. “I was in the basket for a little bit before we got to the field. Being in that basket and feeling it sway, I just looked over to the poor guy in the jump seat on the side of the basket and he patted my shoulder and said, ‘Everything is fine.’”
She was not living at the property on Junction Road in 2011, when Hurricane Irene hit.
On Thursday, a Black Hawk crew was scheduled to stage at Burlington International Airport in advance of heavy rains forecast for Thursday night.
Laquerre, who has been staying with family, plans to wait until after Thursday’s rainstorm before returning.
“I want to get my car out,” she said.
“I am very grateful for the New Hampshire National Guard for their professionalism, their kindness and compassion,” Laquerre said.