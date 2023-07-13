Airlifted to safety

A Black Hawk helicopter crew from the New Hampshire Army National Guard this week rescued three people and a cat named Cricket who were surrounded by high water in Berlin, Vermont.

On Monday, Rosie Laquerre was using her downstairs neighbor’s door and staircase to gauge how high the water was. She thought she and her son, Ryan, would be OK in her second-floor apartment. But that changed later in the afternoon.

Going up

Ryan Laquerre is airlifted to safety by a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk crew on Tuesday in Berlin, Vermont.
In the chopper

Ryan Laquerre and Justin Plummer settle into a ride on a New Hampshire Army National Guard Black Hawk after they were airlifted, along with Ryan’s mother, from their flooded property on Tuesday in Berlin, Vermont.