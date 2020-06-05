Red Cross volunteer Bill Sitz usually knows what to expect when he lends a hand during a natural disaster, but the coronavirus pandemic will pose some new challenges when he arrives in Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Cristobal as it tracks toward the region later this weekend.
Sitz, a Sandwich resident, left for Baton Rouge, La., on Friday along with two other Northern New England Red Cross volunteers who will assist as Cristobal takes aim at the Gulf Coast.
In his role as a shelter supervisor, the 53-year-old Sitz and the other volunteers will have to find new ways of doing things as they try to avoid mass congregate shelters.
“We haven’t really done much sheltering during a pandemic,” he said.
The impacts from Cristobal will likely be felt Sunday and early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The other volunteers from the Northern New England chapter -- one from Maine and another from Vermont -- will travel to Texas.
Sitz is expecting to learn more about how volunteers will deal with safety precautions due to the pandemic after he arrives, but he said they will likely try to put storm victims in hotels.
If they must be housed in a larger shelter like a gymnasium, Sitz said people would need to be spread out to allow for social distancing, which would limit the number of those allowed inside.
“This is all pre-disaster and I’ll get a lot more instruction on how we’re handling this new system once I get down there,” he said. “You have to be flexible. Once I get down there everything can change.”
Sitz has been a Red Cross volunteer since 2017 when he joined shortly before Hurricane Harvey struck Louisiana and Texas.
He’s also helped with relief efforts involving the “Camp Fires” in California last year, Hurricanes Michael and Dorian, and floods in the Midwest.
Most recently, Sitz traveled to Nashville, Tenn., in early March after the area was hit by tornadoes. He returned to New Hampshire on March 17 just as coronavirus concerns were growing and forcing the state to begin shutting down nonessential businesses and services to slow the spread.
Sitz is retired and has found his volunteer work rewarding over the past few years.
“Any time you help you get more than you give. I’m fortunate that I’m in a position where I can do this,” he said.