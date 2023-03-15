Deflated dome

The NH SportsDome in Goffstown deflated and sustained a large rip overnight in what authorities believe was related to the storm that dropped up to 3 feet of snow in parts of New Hampshire.

 Jeffrey Hastings

“It wasn’t really a collapse,” Fire Chief Shawn Murray said Wednesday. “It was more of a deflation.”