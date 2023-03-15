The NH SportsDome in Goffstown deflated and sustained a large rip overnight in what authorities believe was related to the Nor’easter that dropped up to 3 feet of snow in parts of the state.
“It wasn’t really a collapse,” Fire Chief Shawn Murray said Wednesday. “It was more of a deflation.”
The dome, with a 72-foot roof at its center, sustained a 20- to 30-square-foot tear in a seam in the dome's skin, said Murray, who said his town received at least 18 inches of snow.
Before the deflation, employees running the facility, which hosts sports teams and other events, “put more air into it hoping the snow would slide off of it and they turned up the heat in the building hoping that it would melt,” Murray said.
“There is quite a large area that’s opened,” the chief said.
Meanwhile, more than 72,000 homes and businesses statewide, including more than 66,000 Eversource customers as of 11:15 a.m., remained without power for a second day. That included more than 900 in Goffstown.
“Trees and wires down and just trees on wires” caused power outages, Murray said.
Peterborough recorded 35 inches of snow, followed by Greenville with 33 and Bennington with 30 inches, according to National Weather Service spotters.
Flights resumed at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday after early-morning flights were scratched. FlightAware reported eight cancellations.
Police and fire crews were busy across the state Tuesday.
“Throughout the day, troopers responded to more than 200 crashes and vehicles off the road,” State Police tweeted Tuesday evening.