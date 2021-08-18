Most of New Hampshire is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday night as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred bring torrential rain to the state.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, is warning that parts of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties could see 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, beginning Thursday morning.
The state Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency is warning that flash floods are the most dangerous kind of flooding because they occur quickly.
Noting most flood deaths occur in vehicles, HSEM Director Jennifer Harper urged residents to pay attention to local weather forecasts.
Just 6 inches of moving water can knock someone down, and a foot of water can sweep a vehicle away, she said. “Avoid walking through flooded areas and never drive through flooded roadways,” she said.
Flash flooding can begin within three hours of heavy rain, the agency said in a news release.
A flash flood watch means flash flooding is possible and residents should be prepared, HSEM said. A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring and everyone in the area should seek higher ground immediately.
Harper said campers staying at sites along rivers and streams, as well as campgrounds in low-lying parts across the watch area should be prepared in case evacuations are necessary. If a flash flood warning is issued, campers should monitor changing conditions and be ready to move to higher ground immediately.
The agency offered safety tips:
• If flooding occurs, move to higher ground immediately.
• Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.
• If you must evacuate, secure your home, and disconnect electrical appliances.
• If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the vehicle and get to higher ground. But do not leave the car and enter moving water.
• Avoid floodwaters as they may be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage. Water also may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.